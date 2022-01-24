Route 20 reopened after accident near Orient Hill

QUINWOOD, WV (WVNS) — Both lanes of Route 20 in Quinwood are back open after an earlier accident just south of Orient Hill.

Drivers are still asked to travel through the are with caution.

QUINWOOD, WV (WVNS)– Route 20 in Quinwood is shut down due to a car accident.

According to Greenbrier County Dispatch, the call came in at 10:49 pm.

The accident happened near Orient Hill in Quinwood. The Quinwood Fire Department, Rainelle Fire Department, White Sulphur EMS, West Virginia State Police, and the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department responded.

Minor injuries were reported. Route 20 on both sides are shut down.

Stay with 59 News for updated information.