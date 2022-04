COOL RIDGE, WV (WVNS) — A two-car accident on Route 19 shut down one lane by the Cool Ridge Service Center.

According to Raleigh County Dispatch, the call came in at 3:33 a.m. Ghent Ambulance, Ghent Volunteer Fire Department, and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department are on scene.

Dispatch told 59News there are injuries but the extent is unknown.