UPDATE: Rt. 54 reopened after single car accident

UPDATE: 3/29/2020 at 6:30 p.m. According to Wyoming County Dispatch Route 54 is now reopened after a car accident. They confirm one person was transported to a local hospital, the extent of the injuries is unknown.

MABEN, WV (WVNS)– Crews are responding to a singe car accident with entrapment on Route 54 near Maben in Wyoming County.

Dispatchers told 59News the call came in at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 29, 2020. So far no injuries are reported.

As of 4:45 p.m., the road remains closed as first responders are on scene. Mullens Volunteer Fire Department, Lester Volunteer Fire Department, The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department and Jan Care EMS resonded.

