Car Club collects donations for local elementary school

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you love old fashioned, classic cars, here is another chance to check some out!

The Shade Tree Car Club will host a cruise-in Saturday, April 17, 2021. This event will be a little different than their past events. There will be no judge like there is during a show. This is just a chance for the club members and the community to come together, as well as collect donations for a local elementary school. Club members will be collecting snack pack donations for Stratton Elementary School.

Stephanie French is the Treasurer and Secretary for Shade Tree Car Club.

“We’re going to collect things like Chef Boyardee, breakfast bars, granola bars, cereal packs. Things that, these children can take home on the weekend and eat. Some of these children, the only thing they have to eat is what the school sends home with them in these snack packs,” French said.

The Cruise-in will take place at Logan’s Roadhouse in Beckley from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. There is no cost to attend, but donations for snack packs are encouraged. Dumas Psychology Collective, New River Riders, Beckley Rotary, and Elite Auto Spa will join the car club to help fundraise.