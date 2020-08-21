Car crashes into Princeton tattoo shop, leads to drug investigation

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A car crash through a Princeton tattoo shop led to a drug investigation. Princeton Police confirmed a Dodge Ranger crashed through the Wu Fu tattoo shop on Mercer Street Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.

Sgt. Justin Faris with the Princeton Police Department said there was an argument about drugs that caused the accident. No one was injured, but several other cars were hit in the crash. Sgt. Faris said this incident turned into a bigger narcotics investigation.

“The investigation is still ongoing. It has kind of blossomed into a much larger scale investigation than just a traffic accident. It was a narcotics feud/dispute that had gone wrong,” Faris explained.

There were several arrests made and other arrests are pending. Princeton Police cannot release any names right now because this is an ongoing investigation.