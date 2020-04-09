Car dealership building destroyed by strong winds

SAINT ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – Much of the region has experienced severe wind gusts this evening, resulting in damage.

Some of the worst damage occurred at the Saint Albans Moses Used Car building on MacCorkle Avenue.

Bob Moses, an owner of the complex, said he was thankful it was 1 a.m and not 1 p.m. because there would have people who could have been injured. No injuries around the area have been reported. The building is a total loss.

Our exclusive StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real-Time radar saw the extremely strong wind blowing into the region.

The business sustained major damage, destroying the building as a result of the extreme winds.

We’ll have continuing coverage on this story as new details become available.