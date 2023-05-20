BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Friends of Charity Auto Fair officially kicked off the 2023 season with a cruise-in!

The kickoff Cruise-in was Saturday, May 20, at the Marquee Cinemas in Beckley.

Folks looking to enter their hot rod in the show had their chance to get their name on the list.

“It’s a little bit like a preshow, people are getting excited,” said Angel Blankenship, the Public Relations Director for Hospice of Southern West Virginia. “There’s a lot of other car shows going on so there are a lot of car enthusiasts in the area showing off their cars, their toys that they have a lot of pride and put a lot of work into.”

Those who didn’t have a chase to cruise in, have no fear, you can still register early here.

All the proceeds of the auto fair go to Hospice of Southern West Virginia And Brian’s Safehouse.

This year’s Friends of Charity auto fair is July 14 and 15.