BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley firefighters and police officers responded to a flipped vehicle on Second Street on Monday, October 16, 2023, on Second Street in Beckley.

According to Beckley Fire Department officials, the driver lost control of her Pontiac G6 when the brakes gave out nearby Heber Street.

Her car flipped onto its side, but firefighters said the driver was able to make it out safely.

“She had actually went out the back glass, which I think the glass had been removed prior to the accident and had a covering over it, so she was able to remove that covering and get out of the vehicle on her own,” said BPD Firefighter First Class Josh England, who responded to the accident.

England said the driver declined to go to the hospital.