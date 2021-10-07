Car hits power pole in Green Valley, 500 customers without power

GREEN VALLEY, WV (WVNS)– A car hit a power pole on Thursday, October 7, 2021, leaving customers without electricity in Mercer County.

According to dispatch, the call came in around 2:49 am. A vehicle hit a power pole that was located near the intersection of Maple Acres Road and Preservati Road. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, Green Valley Fire Department, Princeton Rescue, and Bluefield Rescue responded to the call.

About 500 customers are left without power. According to the Appalachian Power outage map, power should be restored around 5:00 pm on Thursday, October 7.

No injuries were reported at the time.