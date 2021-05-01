Car registration kicks off for Friends of Charity auto fair

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Community members lined up their vintage cars at the Beckley Galleria on Saturday, May 1, 2021, for people to appreciate!

Friends of Charity hosted the event Saturday to register cars for their annual auto fair in July. Danny Kincaid is one of the volunteers with the event’s steering committee. He said he’s excited for the show this year, since last year’s was cancelled due to the pandemic.

“With the pandemic and everything that has been going on over the past year, it’s good to let people know that things are still happening and things are going back to normal and that the auto fair is going to happen and we are looking forward to kicking it off and getting it rolling,” Kincaid said.

If you want to register your car for the auto fair, there’s still time! Head over to their website for the details. That’s also where you can find information on tickets to attend the event.