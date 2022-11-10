BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – The City of Bluefield is hosting a Town Hall with Cardinal Natural Gas Company, Monday November 14, to inform the community of upcoming natural gas projects.

Cardinal Natural Gas Company along with Martin Contracting Inc. will be replacing old infrastructure along Oakhurst Avenue and all gas laterals North of Oakhurst Avenue and Heatherwood Road. These extend to the end of Edgewood Road and Sunrise Drive.

Work on these projects will commence Monday, November 28, beginning at the Intersection of Lake Street and Bland Street. The goal is to replace pipe infrastructure which is beyond its useful life with safe and reliable replacements.

Martin Contracting Inc. will be excavating a trench in the available underground space and installing a new main line. The location of new upgrades will vary depending on the location of other existing utilities. Martin Contracting Inc. intends to keep all construction in one area to keep traffic and daily life interruptions as minimal as possible.

Upgrades will be made to the following gas systems:

Oakhurst Avenue

Edgewood Road

Orchard Way

Sunrise Drive

Mountain View Avenue

Lewis Street

Gilmer Street

Ledge Street

Hillside Drive

Monterey Hill

Spring Garden Drive

Fairfield Avenue

Groveland Drive

Dogwood Lane

South Groveland Drive

East Drive

Cardinal Natural Gas Company is fully committed to restoring property that has been impacted by construction during this project. While they are working to install only main lines during the winter months, there is still a possibility of service interruption.

During this time, Cardinal Natural Gas asks for the public’s patience, cooperation, and understanding as they provide the local community with a new modern infrastructure.

Cardinal Natural Gas welcomes the upcoming opportunity to speak with residents of the below listed streets to answer any questions concerning this project.