Princeton, WV (WVNS) — Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center is hosting its second annual CARE Training event at Princeton City Hall, on November 2. 2023.

Southern Highlands CMHC has invited first responders from all over Mercer County to attend, including the sheriff’s department, state police, local fire department, Unicare and Princeton Community Hospital.

Focused on registering children and adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities, autism or other special needs with the state to provide first responders with important information, the event also allows those children and adults to have fun and low-stress exposure to emergency personnel.

The event begins at 9 a.m., children and adolescents with signed permission slips can come in and stay until 1 in the afternoon, which is when adults and their caregivers will be welcomed into the event. The event ends at 4 p.m.

The CARE training event is at 800 Bee Street at Princeton City Hall.