BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The first diversity career and job fair welcomed potential applicants at the Beckley-Raleigh Convention Center.

Organizations who came to show they were hiring were the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Wal-Mart, Food Lion, and others who want to help the public find work.

Tina Pannell, organizer, and owner of the Diversity Career and Job Fair said it’s time to get back out there and work.

“With the pandemic possibly being on a downturn, which would be phenomenal, it’s time for people to get out and get back to work and provide for their family and feel good about themselves,” Pannell said.

Pannell added if you weren’t able to make it to the job fair, her group is more than happy to take a resume. Visit their Facebook page for additional information.