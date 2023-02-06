FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The West Virginia Department of Education celebrates National Career and Technical Education Month with a proclamation from Governor Jim Justice.

This month brings awareness to the academic, technical and employability skills that students receive in CTE programs throughout the state and the nation.

CTE Director, Robert Keaton at the Fayette Institute of Technology said character development and employable skills are important for his students.

“We’re more about building a student who is capable of fitting any of the needs in their community,” said Keaton.

Keaton added the institute pushes its students to be the best they can be.