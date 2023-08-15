BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For around two years, the Raleigh County Housing Authority has been rebuilding itself, according to the current president of the board of directors, Ron Hedrick, on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

Changes started when an executive director was placed on administrative leave during the pandemic. In March, she pleaded guilty in federal court to financial wrongdoing. All of the original board members had resigned, prior to March, and Raleigh County Commission had initially struggled to find replacements.

But when Hedrick began leading a newly appointed board, he started to make changes, cutting a ribbon on a new office and petitioning for more support of agency workers.

On Tuesday, August 15, 2023, Raleigh County Commission approved the hire of Carmen Maniak as executive director.

“She actually had been working with us in our recovery, from the issues we were having, as we rebuilt the Housing Authority, and it was nice that someone who had actually already been working with us became available and applied for the job,” said Hedrick.

The new executive director said she is prepared to bring a new vision to Raleigh County Housing Authority, which serves nine southern West Virginia counties.

“The staff is great. They’re supportive,” Maniak said. “They’ve worked really hard to get past this, and they’re continuing to work hard to get past this. We’re hoping the community sees us in a different light. Pretty quickly.”

Maniak said rehabilitation of public housing units is on the horizon, and she also hopes to connect with other agencies in order to give the best support to clients.

“There’s communities out there that may provide other services, maybe food, rental assistance like deposits, other, different, stuff, maybe partnering with some community agencies to assist in doing the housing,” said Maniak.

She added her agency is recruiting landlords to work with Raleigh County Housing Authority.