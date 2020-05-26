Carnegie Hall administrators cancel Kids College for Summer 2020

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A popular summer program for kids is canceled in Greenbrier County.

Carnegie Hall administrators made the decision to cancel the Kids College program for this summer. After reviewing guidelines sent out by the WV DHHR and the Greenbrier County Health Department, the Board of Directors decided hosting the program was not feasible.

Sara Crickenberger, the President and CEO of Carnegie Hall, said in order to hold the camp, staff would have to screen each child, check their temperatures, and clean each space.

“We had opened registration to see what kind of interest there was and try to gauge whether parents would be willing to send their children,” Crickenberger said. “In a week, we had as many kids registered as we had in a month last year. So, we know the demand is there, but as we worked down through the guidelines, we didn’t see how we could do it with our small staff.”

Carnegie Hall is now offering free online classes for kids and adults. Head to their website to check them out and sign up.