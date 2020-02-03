Carnegie Hall Art Exhibits up for limited time

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — If you find yourself wandering through Lewisburg, stop by Carnegie Hall and check out their art exhibits! They feature works by Dymph de Wild and Matthew Carr.

The Artistic Director for Carnegie Hall, Allan Sizemore, told 59News the exhibit is only open for two more weeks.

“Art is very subjective to, not only the artist, but to the audience,” Sizemore said. “It’s always good to have as many angles, I guess you could say, to look at art.”

The exhibit is free to the public. Carnegie Hall is open weekdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. for people to come and enjoy the art. The last day to enjoy the art exhibit is Feb. 21, 2020.

Trending Stories

