LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Kids from all across the country, and the world are in Lewisburg this week attending kids college at Carnegie Hall.

There are two sessions of kids college this summer. In this session they’re teaching 137 students a few skills they may not learn in school including cartoon drawing and pottery.

Carnegie Hall Marketing Director Philip McLaughlin says teaching students about the arts is critical, especially for kids who live in rural areas.

“Really making an impression on them early to get them to support the arts the rest of their life. We really think that’s very important,” said McLaughlin.

Most students at kids college were from Southern West Virginia, but some came from as far away as Canada and even Ireland to spend the week at Carnegie Hall.