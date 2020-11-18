Carnegie Hall expands guest WIFI to cover front lawn

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — If you find yourself on the lawn in front of Carnegie Hall on Church St. in Lewisburg, you may notice a new WIFI network. The president/CEO of Carnegie Hall, Sara Crickenberger, said they partnered with Countryman Communications, a relatively new service in Greenbrier County, to expand their WIFI.

“This seemed like something that is very tangible and necessary,” Crickenberger said. “And there are so many kids, so many families who don’t have good internet access and frankly, even if you do have internet access, it seems like we’re down pretty frequently with the providers that we have access to.”

The WIFI now reaches the lawn in front of Carnegie Hall and even to Church Street. Crickenberger said students can sit in their cars on chilly days and still use the WIFI.

Crickenberger said they also partnered with Old Stone Presbyterian Church in Lewisburg who purchased picnic tables for students and their families to use.

“Carnegie Hall’s partnered with the community since 1902 when the place was constructed and those partnerships are really important,” Crickenberger said. “We wouldn’t have the tables without Old Stone. We wouldn’t have increased internet capacity without Countrymen Communications, so it means a lot that we can work together with other folks in the community.”

Crickenberger added they plan on making the WIFI a permanent amenity. The WIFI password is on the front doors of Carnegie Hall.