LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — First through third graders in Greenbrier county enjoyed a live performance of “Artrageous” at Carnegie Hall Wednesday, September 27th.

The award-winning show combines singing, dancing, painting, and many other forms of art for an educational performance that is fun for the whole family.

Carnegie Hall President and CEO Cathy Rennard said it is crucial to get young students involved in the arts.

“There’s lots of data out there that suggests that kids that are exposed to the arts and participate in the arts achieve higher levels, they go further in their education, they just operate at a level of inspiration that sort of sets their world on fire,” Rennard told 59News.

Students from every elementary school in Greenbrier county will get the chance to enjoy the show over three performances across Wednesday and Thursday.

