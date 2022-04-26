LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)–Kids in Greenbrier County can sign up for a two-week-long arts and science camp called Carnegie Kids College. There are 29 different classes surrounding all sorts of topics and each session is $150.



The Education Director at Carnegie Hall, Harmony Flora encouraged the community to sign their kids up so they can learn skills that will last a lifetime.

“We have 15 new classes this year including leather shop, Carnegie Kids Theatre, Wonder of Watercolor, and some of our favorites such as Origami,” Flora said.



Registration is ongoing. The camp runs from July 11, 2022, through the 15th and again from the 18th through the 22nd. You can register now to select what classes your child will be interested in

One lucky volunteer at this year’s camp will be chosen to be an intern at the following camp next summer.