Carnegie Hall undergoes renovations

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — While Carnegie Hall is closed to the public due to COVID-19, some areas of the building will be getting a makeover.

One of the rooms getting a major renovation is the auditorium.

President of Carnegie Hall, Sara Crickenberger, told 59News they didn’t have big concerts scheduled for May due to these renovations. She said getting to do these renovations a little earlier than expected is a silver lining during these trying times.

“We’re installing some new flooring right now while there’s nobody walking on the floors,” Crickenberger said. “So, we’re trying to see the silver lining and get things done while we’ve got this quiet opportunity.”

Crickenberger said if things are back to normal, they will still be holding their Ivy Terrace series outside in June. She said this will be a great opportunity to get the community back together after dealing with a difficult period due to COVID-19.