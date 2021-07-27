Carnival rides going up ahead of the State Fair of West Virginia

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — The State Fair of West Virginia is just 16 days away and people are busy getting ready for the excitement. If you drive past the fairgrounds, rides are starting to arrive!

Kelly Collins, Executive Director for the state fair, said us there are new rides this year. She added safety comes first when putting together the rides.

“The Wild Mouse, one of the fan favorites. People love to ride that. There’s a picture booth on it that you can get a picture of yourself while you’re on the ride, so it’s something really fun,” Collins said. “These guys work really hard. Safety comes first for them.”

Collins said the rest of the rides are arriving Wednesday, July 28, 2021 and over the course of the next two weeks. She also wants to remind people advanced discounted ticket sales end Saturday, July 31, 2021.