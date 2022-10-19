BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A soup kitchen in downtown Beckley celebrated 18 years of service on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

Carpenter`s Corner offers the community a hot lunch, free of charge, every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The group’s motto is “Serving Christ by Serving Others.”

Volunteers said on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, they believe in the work they do.

“You look at them, outside, and it’s cold and rainy,” said volunteer Eleanor Turner. “You just think how blessed you are because you have so much, and God has blessed me so abundantly. It just gives me a thrill I can give at least my time.”