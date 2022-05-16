CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Superstar Carrie Underwood is set to stop in Charleston early next year on her upcoming arena tour.

Underwood’s “The Denim & Rhinestones Tour” will come to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Feb. 14, 2023. Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. this coming Friday, May 20, 2022 and are available at ticketmaster.com or at the Coliseum Box Office.

The tour also shares a name with Underwood’s newest album, set to release in June 2022.

According to the Coliseum, the tour launches this fall and is currently slated to stop in 43 cities across the U.S. through Spring 2023. Underwood will be accompanied Jimmy Allen, a recipient of the 2021 CMA New Artist of the Year and 2021 ACM New Male Artist of the Year awards. His third album releases next month.

The Coliseum says Underwood has donated a portion of ticket sales proceeds to charities and organizations throughout her career. For “The Denim & Rhinestones Tour,” Underwood will be donating $1 per ticket sold to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which helps provide mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families and building custom-designed smart homes for seriously injured veterans and first responders.

The tour will also make stops throughout the Tri-State in Lexington, KY on Oct. 20, 2022; Cincinnati, OH on March 4, 2023; and Columbus, OH on March 8, 2023.