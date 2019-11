BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Bluefield Beaver are coming off a win in the Quarterfinals of the AA State Playoffs.

Quarterback Carson Deeb led the Beavers on the field to earn the win against Keyser last Friday. He earned this week’s Player of the Week. Deeb finished the game completing 21-30 passes for 345 yards with four touchdowns.

The Beavers travel to Fairmont Senior Friday, Nov. 29, for the Semi-finals. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.