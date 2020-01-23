CASEWV hoping to help those less fortunate find homes

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — To fight the homeless problem in Southern West Virginia, volunteers are coming together to help those less fortunate. For 24 hours, the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness and Community Action of South Eastern West Virginia are teaming up to get an accurate count of homeless people in Mercer County.

Director of Family Stabilization Services for CASEWV, Jessica Williams, said while the number of homeless people decreased in previous years, it is still a big problem.

“It is a big deal,” Williams said. “Homelessness can lead into a lot of other areas and if we can get them in off the street and get them into permanent housing, the we have less chance of any type of crime rate in the area.”

If you would like to volunteer with the homeless count, Wednesday Jan. 22 night until Thursday Jan. 23 until 4 p.m. you can contact CASEWV.

