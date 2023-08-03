FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– Community Action of South Eastern West Virginia announced their participation in a food program to help families in our local counties.

The Child and Adult Care Food Program provides free meals to all enrolled children.

Multiple Head Start locations in Mercer and Summers County will offer breakfast and lunch to families free of charge from Monday through Friday.

Meals will also be served to family day care homes in Fayette, Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Raleigh and Summers counties.

Meal times can range from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.

To find more information on the program and serving locations, click here.