Monday morning features a few showers for our northeastern counties like Nicholas, Webster, and Pocahontas while those towards the southwest like McDowell, Wyoming, Mercer, & Tazewell deal with dense fog. All of us, however, will clear up nicely through the morning for a pleasant afternoon. Sunshine with a few fair-weather clouds help temp warm up into the upper 70s but north winds 5-10mph keeps the drier air flowing in keeping humidity in check.

Tonight, clear skies will make for a nice evening as we cool back into the mid 60s by midnight. We continue to cool as winds calm and skies remain clear with overnight lows in the low 50 for most. Higher elevations and deeper valleys can expect to flirt with the upper 40s by the pre-dawn hours of our Tuesday.

AUGUST 1ST: Tuesday is a cool start to the day with some patchy fog likely. Sunshine early on helps us warm up slowly but steadily. Winds pick up in the late morning and early afternoon out of the north-northeast for another comfortable day as highs top out around the upper 70s for most with the low 80s towards the west. A clear night will make for great viewing of our first full moon of August. A “blue moon” occurs with our second full moon of the month on August 30th.

Wednesday, we enjoy a dry and comfortable start, but clouds will slowly build throughout the day. Temps aren’t hurt any as we warm into the low 80s with a touch more humidity with winds shifting out of the southwest. By the late evening, we’ll have more clouds than not with showers just off towards our west. A few showers are likely late at night towards the west with most remaining dry until early Thursday morning.

Thursday will be an umbrella day as rounds of showers roll through. Mostly cloudy day with some breaks between showers, but all will get in on the rainy day. Temps are stunted a bit as we work our way into the low 80s. A rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out in the middle of the afternoon, but overall, this will just be a rainy day over a stormy one.

Friday we can some breaks from the rain but not completely. A good day to have the umbrella close by but you won’t need it all day long. A few rumbles of thunder in the late afternoon are a good bet to slow you down on the evening commute. Temps top out in the upper 70s with the extra cloud cover most of the day.

Saturday lingering showers from the day before remain, but most enjoy a dry start. Temps rebound slightly back into the low 80s as a good mix of sun and clouds hang about for the afternoon. By the evening, shower chances grow from west to east as our next system slides in late night into our Sunday.

Sunday a few showers roam the region at times. Breaks between showers will give you a chance to run some errands, but outdoor plans overall will be impacted with showers and afternoon storms. Temps hover in the low 80s.

Monday, we catch a break from showers early for a dry start, but scattered rain remains a threat for much of the day. While it won’t rain all day long, having the umbrella handy will be helpful when a shower rolls through your neighborhood. Temps slide up as winds shift from the south into the mid 80s.



In your extended forecast, we look to kick off the State Fair of West Virginia on a dry and very warm note as temps move back into the upper 80s. Of course, it wouldn’t be the state fair if we didn’t have the risk of an afternoon downpour or rainy day or two, which is precisely what we have. Otherwise, we look to start August exactly where we should be this time of year.

