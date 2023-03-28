BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Causeacon convention is only a month away, and a member from the AWAY shared the latest details.

Causeacon is a three day charity event to bring the community together and fundraise for AWAY.

The event will feature vendors, sponsors, and entertainment panels for different fandoms. There will also be guest speakers Stuart Zagnit and Bill Rogers, who are both voice actors from the iconic 1990s television show “Pokemon.”

AWAY provides resources and shelter to men, women and children who have experienced domestic and sexual violence.

Erin Jones, assistant executive director for AWAY, said the charity event helps them change lives in the community.

“Our whole goal is to get people independent again,” said Jones. “Get them back on their own two feet, get their courage back and get that independence back.”

The event will be from Friday, April 28, 2023, to Sunday, April 30, 2023, at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

To learn more about the event, visit their website.