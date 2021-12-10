CDC expands COVID-19 booster vaccines to 16 and 17-year-olds

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– The CDC has now expanded boosters to cover 16 and 17-year-olds.

It was announced on Thursday, December 9, 2021, by the CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky. The recommendation only includes the Pfizer vaccination.

Even though not much information is present with the new Omicron variant, Dr. Ayne Amjad, Commissioner for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said it’s best to get vaccinated to strengthen protective antibodies with COVID-19.

“We know boosters do help reduce hospitalizations, reduce feelings of sickness, so if you’re six months out from your vaccines, the Pfizer or Moderna, the booster have been shown to be protective,” Dr. Amjad said.

For more information about the recommendation, visit the CDC's website.