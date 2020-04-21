CDC: Mail and packages most likely do not carry COVID-19

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — People are turning to online shopping to avoid being in crowded stores, but do you have to worry about those packages carrying COVID-19 once they hit your doorsteps?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is currently no evidence the virus is spread by mail. They CDC claims this is because of the amount of time or days a package travels, and the temperature in which it usually travels, it is unlikely the virus will live on the surface of mail.

If you are concerned, the CDC said you can sanitize the packages before they enter your home, but there is no need to stop your online shopping because of COVID-19.