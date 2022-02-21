PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Have you heard about the updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about childhood milestones?

One reason they’ve been updated is because the guidelines haven’t been looked at in over 20 years.

Crawling is no longer considered a milestone. The walking milestone changed from 12 months to 18 months and the talking milestone changed from 12 months to 15 months.

Registered nurse and CEO of Princeton Community Hospital Karen Bowling, said it’s nothing to be worried about.

“Making these changes is actually very positive. It’s been almost 20 since any changes have been made to these guidelines. And there were a group of eight experts who actually reviewed these at the CDC and then the changes were implemented,” Bowling said.

New mother, Kaleigh Fourie, said the guidelines don’t matter to her because anything her infant does is a milestone to her.

“Well she’s wanting to talk, obviously, it’s just gibberish, but and she can already rollover. I don’t know, to me, it’ll always be a milestone I don’t really care what anyone says. When she starts moving on her own, that’s a big deal,” Fourie said.

Bowling said each child develops differently and if you have a specific concern, contact your pediatrician.

“You have to be reaching out to your provider. That is the key. Just remember that you know your child better than anyone else. If you see something between those child check-ups that you’re concerned about. You need to be calling your provider,” Bowling said.