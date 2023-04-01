ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Concord University is set to celebrate Appalachian culture by hosting Appalachia Today on April 4, 2023.

According to Lindsey Byars from the CU Advancement Office, Appalachia Today will start off with bluegrass music located at the Subway Sides stage in the Jean and Jerry L. Beasley Student Center at noon presented by the all-woman band West by Goddess.

By 2 p.m., the event will also feature storyteller JoAnn Dadisman, who will be performing traditional WV folklore in the State Room, located on the second floor of the Student Center.

Finally, the event will conclude with a panel discussion led by the CU Social Work Department at 4 p.m., where they will discuss reducing substance abuse in WV.

In addition to the presentations, the CU cafeteria will serve an Appalachian lunch. A plate lunch consisting of meat loaf, fried potatoes and onions, brown beans, corn bread and collard greens will be a part of the wide variety of other offerings in the cafeteria that day from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and is $8.68 per person.

With Appalachian culture being so prominent in Southern West Virginia, locals would not want to miss out on this event celebrating Southern West Virginia way.