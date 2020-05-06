Celebrate Bike Month by getting active during the COVID-19 pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Looking for a fun way to stay active during the COVID-19 pandemic? Active Southern West Virginia is encouraging you to get outside because May is Bike Month. Biking is a great way to stay physically healthy, but also a way to reduce stress and anxiety.

Volunteer Director Erin Reid said while they do not have any specific events planned, they are encouraging people to get out while following the social distancing guidelines in place.

“We do encourage people to go out and use their local trails,” Reid said. “We have some really great trail systems in the area. Bike along the streets in your community in safe spots. We are just trying to still encourage folks to get out and be active while staying safe and following those guidelines.”

Reid said if you do go out and ride your bike, take pictures and tag Active Southern West Virginia in the post to celebrate bike month.