PIPESTEM, WV (WVNS) — If you’re looking for something to do for Labor Day, check this out.

Pipestem Adventures is offering discounts to celebrate the unofficial last weekend of the summer.

On September 4th, walk-up guests can join the fun with $10 dollar passes at the lake.

There’s also a 15% discount starting September 1st to celebrate the kickoff of the Fall ziplining season.

For more information on how to jump into the fun, you can visit the Pipestem Adventures website.