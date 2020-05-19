Celebrate local EMS for National EMS Week

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — There is another week to celebrate local first responders!

The 46th annual National EMS week kicked off Sunday, May 17, 2020 and ends Saturday, May 23, 2020. The week is dedicated to celebrating EMT’s, paramedics, and other emergency medical personnel and all the work they do in the community.

Director of Operations for Jan Care, Paul Seamann, said they are celebrating their employees with gifts and catered lunches.

“EMS is on the front line. And even though we now dress a little differently, and wear things differently, We never stopped we never backed down. We still respond to every emergency and we are here to help everyone, through this pandemic and otherwise,” Seamann explained.

President Gerald Ford authorized EMS week in 1974.