GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Snowshoe Mountain Resort will be hosting a Memorial Day celebration with a day full of fun.

With Memorial Day being seen as the kickoff for the Summer, what better place to kick it off than at Snowshoe. May 26 and May 27 will be two days where fun is around every corner. You want to take a few laps around the bike park? Go for it. Maybe do some paddling around the lake? Who’s stopping you? Or go on a refreshing hike in the backcountry? Have at it.

To top it all off, there will be live music on Friday, May 26 and Saturday, May 27, and even some fireworks that Saturday evening.

So, if you want to start your summer on the right foot, Snowshoe in late May is perfect for you!