GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Concord University will host a free event to raise awareness and celebrate the Association of Recovery in Higher Education’s National Collegiate Recovery Day.

According to Lindsey Byars of the CU Advancement Office, the event will be on April 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Jean and Jerry L. Beasley Student Center Ballroom. The event is designed to help students support collegiate recovery efforts on campus and gain many resources/information from CU’s Collegiate Recovery Program. Games and refreshments will be provided as well as a grand prize drawing for a new TV.

As a former university student that had to leave higher education due to a lack of support resources for my substance use disorder, I see how critical collegiate recovery programs are in the state of West Virginia and across the nation… Collegiate recovery communities provide safe spaces for students in recovery, providing resources and helping build self-confidence for students that identify as having a substance use disorder. Without collegiate recovery programs these students would experience greater obstacles to achieving their educational goals. Brandon Whitehouse, Peer Recovery Support Specialist at Concord University

For more information on this event or collegiate recovery, contact Brandon Whitehouse at bwhitehouse@concord.edu or 304-800-7945.