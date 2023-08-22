BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Beckley’s very own Marquee Cinemas is celebrating cinema with great deals on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

National Cinema Day is a day of celebrating watching movies on the big screen. With summer coming close to an end, the film industry starts slowing down when school starts, and Cinema Day is seen as a final push to watch some of the movies that released throughout the summer.

Jacob Armstrong, the General Manager of the Beckley Marquee Cinema, said there are some benefits to visiting the theater on National Cinema Day.

“You’re going to be able to see any movie, any format, any content for $4 on Sunday, August 27, and we’re also getting some concession deals ready. So, you’ll be able to save some money on the concession stand as well. So, be able to come out and have a good time.” Jacob Armstrong, General Manager for the Marquee Cinemas in Beckley

Armstrong also stated this is the second year Marquee Cinema is celebrating National Cinema Day. It’s also seen as the beginning of a small break in the film industry before the big holidays later in the year.