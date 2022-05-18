PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– This week is National Public Works Appreciation Week and there is a lot more than what meets the eye to a career in Public Works.

When you think of public works employees, you might think about garbage pickup or clearing snowy roads.

But Jackie Phillips, Director of Public Works in Princeton, said most people don’t realize his department works around the clock to make sure the police department, fire department, parks department, libraries, museums and more are all running smoothly.

“A lot of people (in Public Works) get a lack of sleep,” said Phillips. “Everybody’s in bed resting in stuff and we’re out busting our… yeah,” Phillips chuckled.

The American Public Workers Association’s slogan for this year’s celebration,”Ready and Resilient,” signifies public workers’ readiness to take on any challenge at any time.