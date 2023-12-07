BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Dream Center in Beckley received a holiday gift from U.S. Cellular on Thursday, December 7, 2023, but it was not a new cell phone plan.

U.S. Cellular representatives donated food to the Fishes and Loaves Ministry at the Dream Center, in an effort to ensure those in the region have enough to eat this holiday season.

The ministry co-director said the food donations will go into food boxes and get distributed to those in need.

“They usually call and get an idea of what we put in the boxes, and so then they collect, pretty much, what we put in the boxes,” said co-director Shelby Warden. “So, it makes a big difference when we’re packing.”

Warden said the U.S. Cellular team delivered the food on Thursday morning.

Volunteers will pack the boxes at the Dream Center.