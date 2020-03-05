Census Office encouraging all to participate in 2020 census

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Since 1790, the United States Constitution has required every person in the country to be counted every 10 years. After the last census in 2010, the state of West Virginia received around $6.7 billion through 55 federal spending programs.

Area Census Office Manager Michael Snow said it is important for every West Virginian to take part in the 2020 census so the Mountain State gets every cent it deserves.

“That money include money for hospitals, roads, EMS, all those sorts of things education,” Snow said. “All of that goes into that pot of money that the federal government distributes back out to the state.”

Starting March 21, 2020 people will start receiving a nine question flyer from the Census Bureau. Snow said the 2020 Census will be easier because there are a couple of ways to be counted.

“They’ll have two options initially where they can either call a 1-800 number and complete the enumeration that way, or they can log on to a website and they can complete the enumeration that way,” Snow said. “And it’s very easy to do, it’s very quick and once it’s done no one is going to come by there house.”