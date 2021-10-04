CEO of Beckley ARH temporarily pausing duties

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The CEO of Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital (BARH) is scheduled to leave the hospital temporarily to help with the integration of another hospital in Kentucky.

Back in late September, ARH purchased the Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center in Paintsville, Kentucky. On December 1, 2021, the hospital will be fully integrated with ARH.

According to BARH CEO Rocco Massey, the President and CEO of ARH asked him to help lead the transition.

“I will be the transition and integration leader for the hospital, making sure the transition from the former ownership of the hospital goes very smoothly as that hospital becomes an ARH hospital on December 1,” Massey said.

While Massey paused his duties with BARH, Jill Bowen will take his place. Bowen is the Interim Regional CEO of the West Virginia ARH Region. Bowen said that she will be working along with Massey and regional hospitals.

After Massey is finished in Kentucky, he plans to come back to BARH to resume his normal duties as CEO.

“It’s a dynamic time, and I’m very proud to be able to assist when the ARH leadership team called on me to help with that,” Massey finished.