CEOs of Nike, Adobe, PayPal set for forum at Marshall Univ.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) – The CEOs of Nike, Adobe and PayPal are set to participate in a business panel discussion at Marshall University. The discussion is scheduled for Wednesday at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington.

The event is being hosted by Marshall’s Lewis College of Business. Intuit executive chairman Brad D. Smith will serve as moderator. Smith is a West Virginia native whose information technology company makes TurboTax and QuickBooks.

Nike President and CEO John Donahoe; Adobe President and CEO Shantanu Narayen and PayPal President and CEO Daniel Schulman are expected to attend the discussion. The event is open to the public.

