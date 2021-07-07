Chances for rain grow Wednesday, Unsettled pattern gearing up

Wednesday will be slightly more unsettled than Tuesday was. A few showers and storms will pop up here or there, but we will still see more dry time than rain. Temperatures remain warm and humid as well as highs make it back into the mid 80s.

Thursday we end up a bit cooler as rain is fairly widespread and will limit some of the daytime heating. Rain will be along a passing cold front and aided by moisture brought up the coast by what is currently Tropical Storm Elsa. We’ll have to keep an eye on the threat of isolated flooding as rain will be heavy at times.

Elsa will be significantly weaker by the time it races up the east coast and won’t have any direct impacts on our area outside of an outer band of showers and storms pushing through. Most of the rain and wind will be off to the east through Virginia and the Carolinas.

Friday, rain lingers through much of the day as our front gets stuck on the outer edge of growing Bermuda high. Rain will be an all-day on and off affair, so we’ll end up cloudy and cool. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s are expected.

Saturday, temperatures begin to climb back into the mid and upper 80s as more of the day is spent clearer and drier. Rain is still a possibility through the afternoon hours for most, as it will be fairly humid on top of the heat. But chances are fairly low for now.

Sunday, another hot and humid one as our Bermuda high holds its influence over the area. Rain will be a little more widespread as a wave of low pressure ‘breaks’ over our region as it hits the outer edge of high pressure. We’ll likely see scattered showers and storms through the day. Highs in the low 80s.

Monday, won’t be as unsettled as the day before but some showers and storms still remain possible in the heat of the day. Highs in the mid 80s are expected.

Tuesday we might be able to squeeze out a dry day in the middle of our unsettled pattern. An isolated shower or two is still possible but past that we should just see some plain old sunshine. Highs will be in the mid to low 80s.

In the extended forecast, our pattern looks to hold. Hot and unsettled is how we look to spend the middle of July, not very uncommon for summertime, but just be mindful of the hot weather! It can be dangerous at times.

WEDNESDAY:

Showers and storms in the afternoon. Still lots of dry time. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY:

Shower and storms possible. More widespread. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Looking unsettled. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

A bit on the wetter side. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

A few storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY:

Cooler and drier with an isolated shower possible. Highs in the 80s

TUESDAY:

Looking drier. Mild with highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

PM Showers again. Hot with temps in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY:

Chances for a few storms. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Can’t shake this unsettled pattern yet! Highs in the 80s.