Raleigh County, WV (WVNS) — In Raleigh County, recycling pick-up times will change in preparation for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

Ward One will still be picked up on Monday, as normal. Wards Two and Three will have their pick-up on Tuesday, and finally Wards Four and Five will be picked up on Wednesday.

Changes to the schedule will return to normal after the holiday is over.

For more information, City of Beckley Public Works can be reached at (304) 256-1740.