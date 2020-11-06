Charcoal regimen used on COVID-19 patients in Marshall University study

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Marshall University is studying whether an activated charcoal regimen can help coronavirus patients.

The university says researchers began the study to test if it can reduce the intensity of the virus’ effects on a patient’s lungs. About 250 coronavirus patients will be enrolled in each part of the trial.

Researchers will provide the medication and monitor symptoms over two weeks.

Most people have mild symptoms from the coronavirus but severe cases can include shortness of breath and require hospitalization.

