Charges dropped against WV politician in racist sign outburst

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A West Virginia judge has dropped charges against a state lawmaker who became violent over a racist display at the Capitol.

Del. Mike Caputo had argued that a law on “legislative immunity” shielded him from a misdemeanor battery charge for kicking a door into a statehouse staffer and pushing another politician with his elbow.

News outlets report Monday that Kanawha Circuit Judge Tod Kaufman ruled that Caputo’s actions fell within the legislative immunity law. Caputo became angry about a display outside the House of Delegates chamber on “WV GOP Day” last year that falsely linked U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar with the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

