Charges dropped for woman accused in shooting, more serious charges could be filed

LESTER, WV (WVNS) — Charges were dropped for a woman accused of shooting and killing a Raleigh County man. Prosecutor Benjamin Hatfield made the announcement on Friday, May 14.

In April 2021, Valerie Ayers was charged with involuntary manslaughter. According to court documents, on February 1, 2021, Ayers shot and killed Deontae Acord during a fight between him and another man. Police said Ayers handled the gun in a reckless manner which led to the gun going off.

The charge of involuntary manslaughter was dropped by Prosecuting Attorney Benjamin Hatfield, because investigators said more evidence was found and more witnesses came forward.

“The dismissal doesn’t mean that she will never be prosecuted. The dismissal means we need to look at evidence for the appropriateness of the charges,” Hatfield said.

Investigators said more serious charges could be filed in this matter, and they hope to bring the case to the grand jury. The prosecuting attorney’s office is investigating this matter. Anyone with information is urged to contact them.